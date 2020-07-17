BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.5% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.4% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 49,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DRI opened at $79.12 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $128.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CFO Ricardo Cardenas acquired 2,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $174,973.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,272. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd Burrowes acquired 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 37,178 shares of company stock worth $2,174,913. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. MKM Partners raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.58.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

