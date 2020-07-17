BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $476,000 Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,106 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 31,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.25.

NYSE:VMC opened at $123.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $152.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

