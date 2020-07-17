BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $258,000 in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $915,811,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,495,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,796,000 after acquiring an additional 941,066 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 384.8% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,060,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,778,000 after purchasing an additional 842,095 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 14.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,029,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,036,000 after purchasing an additional 641,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $125,937,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD opened at $281.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.34. The firm has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $288.00.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

