BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $506,000 in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,098 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK opened at $36.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $51.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $351,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.97.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

