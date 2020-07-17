BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $1,011,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $1,922,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $1,101,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $1,278,000.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $541,621.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

NASDAQ OTIS opened at $58.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion and a PE ratio of 30.31. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.40.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.