BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 945 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,050 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 23.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile Us stock opened at $104.92 on Friday. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $111.58. The company has a market cap of $144.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.09.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

In related news, insider Ronald D. Fisher acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,050,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 221,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,832,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total transaction of $21,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,462,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

