BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $418,000 Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,230 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 37.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 208.2% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,749 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.15, for a total transaction of $935,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,376,603.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.77, for a total transaction of $1,527,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 610,551 shares of company stock valued at $109,793,357 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.21.

NYSE CRM opened at $188.09 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $202.82. The stock has a market cap of $169.47 billion, a PE ratio of 232.21, a PEG ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

