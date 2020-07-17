BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond increased its holdings in Leidos by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LDOS. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on Leidos in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Leidos in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.31.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $61,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,121.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $283,545.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,266.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LDOS stock opened at $87.82 on Friday. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

