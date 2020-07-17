BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 71.6% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.94.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $51.84 on Friday. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.76. The company has a market cap of $107.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

