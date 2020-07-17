BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,024 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 27,446 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in General Motors by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 32,418 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,772,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 192,303 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 24,450 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,280,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,604,000 after acquiring an additional 231,885 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 167,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 53,993 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cfra downgraded shares of General Motors to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Motors from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Motors from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett acquired 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $241,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GM stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.65. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The firm has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.37 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

