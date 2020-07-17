BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,116 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,816,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,765,000 after acquiring an additional 223,481 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 38.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,926,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,163 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,292,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,586,000 after buying an additional 407,057 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $179,337,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $106,232,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $60.05 on Friday. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.62.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. D. R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities increased their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on D. R. Horton from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Cfra raised D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of D. R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.12.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

