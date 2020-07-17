Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Receives $75.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.56.

BL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Blackline from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Blackline in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Blackline from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 40,000 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $3,443,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,735.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patrick Villanova sold 32,750 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $1,997,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,066.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,926 shares of company stock valued at $11,186,789 in the last 90 days. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackline by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 30,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackline by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackline by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackline by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Blackline by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BL opened at $85.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Blackline has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $90.70.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackline will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

