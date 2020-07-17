Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.11

Blue Star Gold Corp (CVE:BAU) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 185290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a market cap of $7.25 million and a P/E ratio of -9.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06.

Blue Star Gold Company Profile (CVE:BAU)

Blue Star Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in Canada. The company holds 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.