BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,019 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,019 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in Microsoft by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.58.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $208.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $216.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.51 and a 200-day moving average of $175.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1,546.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

