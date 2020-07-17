Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Acquires 10,462 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,214 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,462 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 5.0% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in Microsoft by 21.4% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.58.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $208.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,546.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

