BP Capital Ltd. Sells 4,300 Shares of Riwi Corp (CNSX:RIW) Stock

Riwi Corp (CNSX:RIW) insider BP Capital Ltd. sold 4,300 shares of Riwi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $12,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,346,450 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,027.50.

BP Capital Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 10th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 5,700 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $16,815.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 4,800 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $13,446.72.

On Friday, July 3rd, BP Capital Ltd. sold 9,300 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $25,110.00.

On Monday, June 29th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 17,500 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $45,717.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 2,750 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $7,755.00.

On Friday, June 19th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 1,600 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $4,684.00.

On Monday, June 15th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 6,500 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $19,500.00.

On Friday, June 12th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 9,100 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $27,755.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 24,000 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $72,816.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 19,600 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $90,356.00.

About Riwi

RIWI Corp. operates as a trend-tracking and prediction technology firm in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Private Enterprise, Global Security, and Global Citizen Engagement business lines. Its patented cloud-based software solution provides global digital intelligence platform to clients seeking real-time citizen sentiment data.

