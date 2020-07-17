Brasada Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Brasada Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,876 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.4% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Microsoft by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 21,577 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.0% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 91,214 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,462 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the second quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 19,241 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. UBS Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.58.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $208.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.35. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $216.38. The firm has a market cap of $1,546.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.