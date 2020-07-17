Brokerages Set American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) PT at $26.92

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.92.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. CSFB dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 3,225 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $77,238.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 22,855 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $640,397.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,681.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,480 shares of company stock worth $864,616 in the last ninety days. 21.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 660.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.80.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $289.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.67 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

