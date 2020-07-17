Brokerages Set Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Price Target at $53.29

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.71.

CUB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cubic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cubic from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cubic from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cubic in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CUB stock opened at $46.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.14. Cubic has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $75.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average of $49.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cubic had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cubic will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Cubic news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 5,000 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $229,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,111.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Lowinger bought 1,500 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.59 per share, with a total value of $48,885.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 4,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,097.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cubic by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 759,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cubic in the 1st quarter worth $573,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Cubic by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 7,776 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cubic by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 20,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cubic by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,877,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,574,000 after buying an additional 51,796 shares during the last quarter.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

