Brokerages Set MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target at $53.00

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $71.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

MTZ stock opened at $40.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. MasTec has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $73.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.46.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 22.94%. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MasTec news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $244,280.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in MasTec by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

