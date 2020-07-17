Brokerages Set NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) PT at $10.68

Shares of NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.68.

NPTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.75 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $49,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 59,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $589,572.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,219.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,837 shares of company stock worth $1,083,021. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPTN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NPTN stock opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. NeoPhotonics has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.44 million, a P/E ratio of 174.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

