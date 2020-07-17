Brokers Offer Predictions for Lockheed Martin Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lockheed Martin in a report released on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $29.15 per share for the year.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LMT. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.44.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $364.56 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $375.26 and its 200-day moving average is $384.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.99 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

