C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.00

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc (CVE:CMI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.00 and last traded at C$2.96, with a volume of 39802 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.89.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.00. The firm has a market cap of $75.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18.

About C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI)

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive, as well as for the transportable platforms.

