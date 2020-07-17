Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,116,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.56% of Carter’s worth $73,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 68.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,666,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,507,000 after purchasing an additional 678,279 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth $56,052,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 217,907 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter worth $9,594,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 548,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,028,000 after purchasing an additional 140,505 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

CRI stock opened at $87.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $112.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.11). Carter’s had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $654.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

