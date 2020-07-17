Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 410 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,706 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.3% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 35.6% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $390.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,694.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $351.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.43. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $365.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $326.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 26th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.56.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

