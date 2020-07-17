CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Shares Gap Down to $0.25

Shares of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.25. CBL & Associates Properties shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 3,699,836 shares trading hands.

CBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on CBL & Associates Properties from $1.00 to $0.25 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $50.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $167.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.82 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a negative net margin of 16.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Lebovitz sold 310,000 shares of CBL & Associates Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael I. Lebovitz sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 704,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,870.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,218,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,479,000 after buying an additional 806,100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 528,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 39,428 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 54,436 shares during the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL)

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

