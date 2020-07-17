Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 102 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,027 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.2% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $133,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 957,813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,769,885,000 after buying an additional 65,232 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,008.87 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,719.72 and its 200-day moving average is $2,227.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,500.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.76, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. China International Capital raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,808.74.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

