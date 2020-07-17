CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,457 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Exelon were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooktree Capital Management boosted its stake in Exelon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXC opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

EXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus lowered their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Exelon from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.64.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

