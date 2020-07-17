CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,229 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $27,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 31.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,305,752 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SWKS has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Monday, May 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.67.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $131.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.87. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $138.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $766.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.10 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 24.35%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

