CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $248,000 Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 1,642.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 182,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after buying an additional 35,171 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HZNP. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.85.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $56.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.08 and a 200-day moving average of $39.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 52-week low of $22.84 and a 52-week high of $59.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.88 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 19,886 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $678,709.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,826.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,638 shares of company stock valued at $18,529,316 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

