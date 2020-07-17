CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 17,984 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,984 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Metlife were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Metlife by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,824,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,431 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 20.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,033,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,746,000 after purchasing an additional 524,100 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 12.5% during the first quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,959,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,892,000 after purchasing an additional 218,399 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 135.3% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 24,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Metlife by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,399,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,315,000 after buying an additional 275,173 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MET opened at $38.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $53.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.34.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Metlife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Metlife from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.88.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

