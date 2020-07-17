CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 3,384 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 9.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 272,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,535,000 after buying an additional 23,221 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,376,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth $1,416,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 17,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 38.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 36,352 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $73.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.51. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $118.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

CINF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Cincinnati Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $144,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,568.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

