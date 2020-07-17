Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Shares Sold by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTL. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,670,011,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,599,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,505,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,168,000 after acquiring an additional 857,479 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 9,772,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,451,000 after acquiring an additional 471,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,802,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTL. UBS Group decreased their price target on Centurylink from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer lowered Centurylink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Centurylink from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centurylink currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.32.

Shares of Centurylink stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. Centurylink Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Centurylink had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

