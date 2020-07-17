Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Stake Decreased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 950.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 34.5% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 738,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,657,000 after acquiring an additional 189,560 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 14.4% during the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 113,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 29.9% during the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,145,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,540,000 after acquiring an additional 263,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $71.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $80.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.88%.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 4,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $285,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,392.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 11,907 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $830,275.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,725.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,834 shares of company stock valued at $9,481,016 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.34.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

