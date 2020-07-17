Clark Davey Buys 183,068 Shares of Redflex Holdings (ASX:RDF) Stock

Redflex Holdings (ASX:RDF) insider Clark Davey purchased 183,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.44 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$80,549.92 ($55,171.18).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.87. Redflex Holdings has a one year low of A$0.32 ($0.22) and a one year high of A$0.69 ($0.47). The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.39. The stock has a market cap of $59.66 million and a P/E ratio of -6.37.

Get Redflex alerts:

About Redflex

Redflex Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides automated traffic enforcement products and services in the North America, Australia, and internationally. The company offers outsourced traffic enforcement programs; develops and manufactures a range of digital photo enforcement solutions, including red light cameras, speed cameras, and school bus stop arm camera systems; and owns and operates networks of digital speed and red-light cameras.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Redflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.