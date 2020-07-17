Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $329.93 and last traded at $328.09, with a volume of 63338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $328.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.60, for a total value of $653,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,062,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total transaction of $1,546,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,133.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,380 shares of company stock valued at $11,379,079. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

