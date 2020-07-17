Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.14

Crown Capital Partners Inc (TSE:CRWN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.14 and last traded at C$3.15, with a volume of 26200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRWN. AltaCorp Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Capital Partners from C$7.35 to C$7.65 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Crown Capital Partners and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.31.

In other news, insider Crown Capital Partners Inc. bought 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,154.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at C$33,154. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,300 shares of company stock worth $70,076.

Crown Capital Partners Company Profile (TSE:CRWN)

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

