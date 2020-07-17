CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $70.66 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $80.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.17.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $1,455,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,163.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

