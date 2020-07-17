Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Danaher by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth about $1,180,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 91.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 11.8% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 72,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher stock opened at $188.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $189.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.25.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 141,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.69 per share, with a total value of $23,290,459.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,298,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,507,356.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 11,014 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.61, for a total value of $1,824,028.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,708,339.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

