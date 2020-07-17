Dawn Callahan Sells 23,170 Shares of Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) Stock

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) CMO Dawn Callahan sold 23,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $324,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ WIFI opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.80 million, a PE ratio of -62.14 and a beta of 1.17. Boingo Wireless Inc has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $19.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average is $12.34.

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $59.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.71 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boingo Wireless Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WIFI shares. BidaskClub raised Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Boingo Wireless by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 603,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Boingo Wireless by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boingo Wireless by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 687,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 415,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.