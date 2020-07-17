Dean Junkans Buys 1,000 Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) Stock

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) Director Dean Junkans acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $12,240.00.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.73. Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $15.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,176,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. 14.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

