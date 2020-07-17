Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 508.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 28,542,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $814,331,000 after purchasing an additional 188,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,287,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,193,000 after buying an additional 130,950 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,147,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,493,000 after buying an additional 1,241,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,835,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,543,000 after buying an additional 655,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,379,000 after buying an additional 1,979,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.22.

In other news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $199,732.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanne P. Jackson purchased 25,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.72 per share, for a total transaction of $579,587.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,632. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DAL opened at $28.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.56.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -7.53 EPS for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

