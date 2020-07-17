DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.48

DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.48 and last traded at $52.48, with a volume of 639 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.36.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DISCO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup raised shares of DISCO CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DISCO CORP/ADR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.93 and its 200 day moving average is $45.27.

DISCO CORP/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DSCSY)

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

