Dynasty Gold (CVE:DYG) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.13

Dynasty Gold Corp (CVE:DYG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 50000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a market cap of $1.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07.

Dynasty Gold Company Profile (CVE:DYG)

Dynasty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold. It owns a 100% interest in the Golden Repeat property that includes 49 claims totaling 980 acres located in northwestern Elko County, Nevada; and a 70% interest in the Hatu Qi-2 gold resource property located in the Xinjiang Province of China.

