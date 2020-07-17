Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Gap Up to $9.19

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.66, but opened at $9.19. Dynavax Technologies shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 2,691,118 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DVAX. BidaskClub raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dynavax Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 6.63.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 310.97% and a negative return on equity of 722.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 million. Research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $39,870.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 220,266 shares in the company, valued at $975,778.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,840,000.00. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,766,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,477,000 after buying an additional 520,000 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 5.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,215,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after buying an additional 215,785 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 390.3% during the first quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,824,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 18.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,999,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 313,946 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 66,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

