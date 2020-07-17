e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) will report $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.01). e.l.f. Beauty reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $51,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 173,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,339.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 36,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $629,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 521,150 shares of company stock worth $9,511,730 over the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 329,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 89.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.60 and a beta of 2.34. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.07.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

