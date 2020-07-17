Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Enbridge by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $30.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.89. The stock has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

