Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) Shares Gap Down to $0.29

Shares of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.30, but opened at $0.29. Endologix shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 3,238,218 shares trading hands.

ELGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut shares of Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Endologix from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 million. Endologix had a negative return on equity of 63.96% and a negative net margin of 44.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Endologix, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELGX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Endologix by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Endologix by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,366,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 94,327 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endologix by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 246,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 124,894 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endologix during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endologix during the first quarter valued at about $172,000. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

