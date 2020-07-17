Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $24.04 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,892 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.9% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 44,724 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $658,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $734,000. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $326.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.56.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $390.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1,694.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $351.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.43. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

