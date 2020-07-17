Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.30

Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 174083 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENLAY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average is $7.79. The firm has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 0.50.

Enel S.p.A. ADS

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

